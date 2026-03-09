Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
An Addition to Your Skincare Routine

Plexaderm
With skincare routines becoming increasingly complex and time-consuming, some products offer fast results in just minutes. Plexaderm helps shrink your under-eye bags and wrinkles, and if you haven't already tried it, get ready to be amazed! It’s a simple serum that you apply, let it set for 10 minutes, and you will see results that are nothing short of spectacular.

Try Plexaderm today with a trial pack for just $14.95, plus shipping is free. Visit Plexaderm or call 800-656-8609 to get started. You can stay up to date on your skincare by following them on Facebook and Instagram

