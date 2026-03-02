America’s Soundtrack; The Pulse of a Nation

Kids from Wisconsin is a pre-professional touring company that has launched professional careers. Taras Nahirniak and Cole Bugiel join the segment today to talk about why a serious performer would want to become part of Kids From Wisconsin. They talk about what to expect and prepare for in an audition.
Here are the audition details:
· Sunday, March 8th @ Divine Savior Holy Angels High School
· Ages 15-20 Singer/Dancers and Instrumentalists
· Register @ www.KidsFromWi.org/auditions or walk-ins welcome if space allows
· Email: info@kidsfromwiscosnin.org for questions
