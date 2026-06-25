Alzheimer's Disease: Gain Advice and Guidance Through This Book

Author Marty Schreiber is here to reduce the stigma around Alzheimer's and to talk about his book, 'My Two Elaines'. Marty’s late wife, Elaine, lived with Alzheimer’s for nearly 20 years until her death in 2022. The book targets learning and coping with Alzheimer’s Disease by providing advice for anyone who is providing care to a loved one who has experienced it.

Visit - My Two Elaines: Learning, Coping, and Surviving as an Alzheimer's Caregiver Gov. Martin J. Schreiber with Cathy Breitenbucher for more information or email authors@mytwoelaines.com to set up a speaking with your business, group, church, school, club or other organization.