All Things Blooming Including Mother's Day Gifts

Shady Lane is celebrating with the Blumen Bash from 10-3 this Saturday. A day of flowers and fun! See what there is at Shady Lane Greenhouse for your 2023 garden….flowers, hanging baskets, planters, shrubs, flowering perennials, ornamental trees and more. Explore the possibilities for your personal vegetable or flower garden.

It is also another Celebration Saturday. Shady Lane is celebrating 50 years this year. Come and enjoy the Midwest’s larges g-scale model railroad display…..it is a perfect outing for kids of all ages. Activities for Children Plant some love for Mom, because Mother’s Day is coming up.

Paint a train or do petal pounding.

Music and food are on the menu as well.

Rain or shine, Shady Lane is the place to be.

W172 n 7388 Shady Lane

Menomonee Falls

262-251-1660