All of Us Milwaukee Celebrates Juneteenth

Juneteenth National Independence Day became the twelfth federal legal holiday two years ago, but Milwaukee has been celebrating it with a parade and festival for 52 years. Members from All of Us Wisconsin, Vivian King and Karen Dotson, will be joining us today to discuss the importance of Juneteenth. Vivian and Karen will be reminding us of what All of Us is about, why celebrating Juneteenth is important them, and what people can expect from this year's parade.

For more information and how to participate, visit online at All of Us Wisconsin.