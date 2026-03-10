All New Women-Focused Running Masterclass

Train Smart Social, is a new woman-focused running masterclass held by Front Runner Chiropractic, which combines education and movement insight with community connection. The program aims to improve customer understanding on how our bodies works from the feet up to help us move with more intention and to reduce common running injuries and can help us train more confidently. The evening program covers a guided education and practical take home strategies, all in a relaxed atmosphere with wine and dessert.

