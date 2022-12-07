Have you ever thought of earning extra income by sharing your own home while you are away visiting loved ones during the holidays? Well one way to do that is through listing your space on Airbnb, which is now easier than ever! Katie Kay Mead is an Airbnb superhost and joins us to talk about her experience. For more information, please visit Airbnb.com/Host
All-New Easy Way to Airbnb Your Home Ahead of the Holidays
2022 Airbnb Winter Release
Posted at 11:29 AM, Dec 07, 2022
