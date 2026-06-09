All Aboard for an Unforgettable Experience!

Step into a world where history, craftsmanship, and imagination come together at the Milwaukee Lionel Railroad Club. From detailed model train layouts to fascinating railroad history, this unique destination delights visitors of all ages. Club President Steve takes us on a journey through the club's incredible displays, while young member Ted shares how model railroading has sparked his passion and creativity. Whether you're a lifelong train enthusiast or simply looking for a fun family outing, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

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