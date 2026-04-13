April is Alcohol Awareness Month, to help educate viewers about the benefits of abstaining or cutting back on alcohol. To honor this years Alcohol Awareness month, author Kelley Kitley will be adding a new chapter to her book My Self: (Second Edition) An Autobiography of Survival, Recovery, & Empowerment. Kelley highlights her journey with sobriety and discuses why she felt the need to add more to her her book with a new generation of young people avoiding alcohol.

Kelley's newest version of My Self: (Second Edition) An Autobiography of Survival, Recovery, & Empowerment, is available on amazon now! For more information, visit www.kelleykitley.com!