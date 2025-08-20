Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Albert’s Dog Lounge 2nd Annual To the Rescue Gala

In 2024, Albert’s Dog Lounge held its first-ever To The Rescue Gala. A black tie event to help raise much-needed funds for senior and special needs dogs. Last year, the event raised $11,000 for dogs in need.

Anne Baranski and Sandy Corrigan, both dedicated members of Albert’s team, join us on The Morning Blend to discuss the gala happening this September.

Guests will enjoy a gourmet buffet by Bryant’s on the Round, exciting raffle prizes (including a vintage airplane ride, spa package, and sports tickets), plus music, dancing, and meet-and-greets with special canine guests. Tickets are available for $100 per person. Every dollar goes toward the vetting and care of dogs in need.

Here are some details about this years gala:

Saturday, September 20, at 5:00 PM at The Rotunda in downtown Waukesha

For more information about the gala, visit The Rescue Gala.

