Aging Sewer Lines, Rising Costs: Why Infrastructure Failure Hits Everyone’s Wallet

Owner of Sewer Ninjas, Erik Ulvog, joins us on The Morning Blend to explain how failing underground pipes drive up utility costs, create community disruptions, and what homeowners should know to protect their properties before small issues become major expenses.

Sewer Ninjas provide fast, non-invasive sewer repair and hydro jetting, utilizing advanced camera technology to accurately diagnose and fix problems. Without a view of the pipes connecting to the sewer lines, homeowners often are unaware of leaks or structural issues until a costly failure has already occurred. Tune in to learn the roles that state and municipal agencies have, and what communities can do together to reduce risk and prevent widespread sewer failure.

Morning Blend viewers can save $100 on a sewer inspection today. It’s a $350 inspection, including video, and is now just $250 for a limited time.

Call Sewer Ninjas 414-250-8605 to book your inspection today, and visit Sewer Ninjas for more information.

