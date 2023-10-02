Afib: The Effects and the Necessary Treatment

Thousands of people in Wisconsin suffer from Afib - a common heart rhythm disorder. None more famous than former Milwaukee Bucks great and hall of famer Kareen Abdul Jabbar. Dr. Mintu Turakhia, Cardiologist and Chief Medical Officer at iRhythm and Mellanie True Hills, Afib patient and advocate join us to discuss the effects and treatment options for Afib. What was learned in this report is that there are devices to help detect this condition and that’s the first step toward treatment and early detection can truly help with taking those necessary steps towards the proper treatment.

Visit StopAFib.org to learn more.

