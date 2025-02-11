Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Affordable Options for your Next Home or Second Home

HomeWire Realty and NuGen Homes
Posted

HomeWire and Nugen Homes offer affordable housing solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of homeowners. Specializing in manufactured and modular homes, Missy Buttrum and her team provide top-quality, cost-effective options for first-time buyers, second homes, or multi-generational households.

Manufactured homes have plenty of features, amenities and advantages you might not be aware of — the teams with HomeWire and NuGen can help you out. They can also offer assistance with things like tiny homes!

For more information contact Missy Buttrum at (262)-227-7064, missy@homewire.com or visit their website Homewireor NuGen!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo