Advanced Botox and filler techniques go beyond lips and crow's feet; there are many other areas Botox can be used for. From under-eye puffiness, fillers to the chin, and so much more, Botox and fillers can be used on many parts of your body. Dr. Gabriela Maloney highlights some areas that Botox and fillers can help that you wouldn't expect, some products that can be used as alternatives, and how we can view fillers differently from the negative reputation it's gained.

To schedule your next appointment, visit ForefrontDerm.com. Mention this Morning Blend segment, and you will receive 20% off Botox or filler. Check out Dr. Maloneys Instagram for tips and tricks for your skin!