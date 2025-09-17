Adopt, Reclaim, and Help Empty the Kennels

Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC), the open-admissions animal control facility for all of Milwaukee County, is in crisis. The shelter is operating far beyond capacity and urgently needs the community’s help. You can take action by reclaiming your lost pet or adopting one. Through December 31st, MADACC is running an adoption promotion, offering a $50 adoption fee for kittens and dogs, and waiving the fee for cats 5 months and older.

For more information call (414) 649-8640 or visit MADACC.

