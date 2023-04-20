Adding More Color & Style To Your Wardrobe- Be You!

Image Consultants Brandi and Kristin are here today to share what is a color analysis and how that process works. They help individuals find what colors work well for their hair, makeup and jewelry that is unique to the person's style. Brandi and Kristin also give out color fans to help picking colors while shopping! If you're interested in getting a color analysis or their style services, you can check out House Of Colour. If you want to follow or chat with Brandi or Kristin, you can follow them on IG @houseofcolour_brandi and @houseofcolour_kristin.

