Many homeowners are looking to expand their living space and deciding to remodel their basements to get the extra space their seeking. With Matrix Home Solutions, you can add value, style and lots of usable living space to your home with their basement finishing solutions. You dream it and they'll help you build it.

Go to NARI Home and Remodeling Show to plan your upcoming remodel or home improvement project and meet with local businesses that can get the job done.

The NARI Milwaukee Home and Remodeling Show runs:

- Friday, Oct. 14, 12pm-8pm

- Saturday, Oct. 15, 10am-7pm

- Sunday, Oct. 16, 10am-5pm

For more information, please visit narimilwaukeehomeshow.com