Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Add Value, Style, and Lots of Usable Living Space to Your Home

Matrix Home Solutions
Many homeowners are looking to expand their living space and deciding to remodel their basements to get the extra space their seeking. With Matrix Home Solutions, you can add value, style and lots of usable living space to your home with their basement finishing solutions. You dream it and they'll help you build it. Go to NARI Home and Remodeling Show to plan your upcoming remodel or home improvement project and meet with local businesses that can get the job done. The NARI Milwaukee Home and Remodeling Show runs: - Friday, Oct. 14, 12pm-8pm - Saturday, Oct. 15, 10am-7pm - Sunday, Oct. 16, 10am-5pm For more information, please visit narimilwaukeehomeshow.com
Posted at 10:31 AM, Oct 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-14 11:31:29-04

Many homeowners are looking to expand their living space and deciding to remodel their basements to get the extra space their seeking. With Matrix Home Solutions, you can add value, style and lots of usable living space to your home with their basement finishing solutions. You dream it and they'll help you build it.

Go to NARI Home and Remodeling Show to plan your upcoming remodel or home improvement project and meet with local businesses that can get the job done.

The NARI Milwaukee Home and Remodeling Show runs:
- Friday, Oct. 14, 12pm-8pm
- Saturday, Oct. 15, 10am-7pm
- Sunday, Oct. 16, 10am-5pm

For more information, please visit narimilwaukeehomeshow.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes