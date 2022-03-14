Actress Lena Hall

We are thrilled to welcome Lena Hall who is currently in her first series regular television role on TNT’s hit show “Snowpiercer”. Lena is a Tony Award winner and Grammy nominee who received widespread critical acclaim for her feature film debut as the title role in “Becks."

Following her Tony-winning Broadway run in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Hall toured North America with Josh Groban on his “Stages” tour and portrayed the dual starring roles of both Hedwig and Yitzhak in Hedwig and the Angry Inch in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

She originated the role of Nicola in the Tony winning musical Kinky Boots, and has been seen on HBO’s “Girls,” Amazon Prime’s “Good Girls Revolt,” and can be heard voicing the fan-favorite role of Countess Coloratura on “My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic”.

Hall starred opposite Marisa Tomei in the world premiere of Sarah Ruhl play How To Transcend A Happy Marriage for Lincoln Center Theatre. All of Hall’s solo musical revues Sin & Salvation, The Art Of The Audition, Oh! You Pretty Things (all three premiered at the legendary Cafe Carlyle) and The Villa Satori: Growing up Haight Ashbury played sold out shows and received rave reviews.

Hall’s year-long musical passion project, Obsessed, pays tribute to her greatest musical inspirations with 12 EP releases over the course of 2018 that are accompanied by 54 music videos via YouTube and a live concert tour. http://www.lenahall.com.

