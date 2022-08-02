Acne proof your skin!

Breakouts happen, but there are ways you can help manage them by taking good care of your skin. Beth Frost is here from Merle Norman to explain why breakouts happen and how to properly treat your skin. She'll give recommendations on products and tell us what do to and not to do when were dealing with acne and breakouts. Acne does not just affect the skin, but can be damaging to one’s self-esteem. While makeup can cover up a breakout, get to the root cause of the breakout.

