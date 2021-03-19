Menu

A Worry Free and Flexible Destination Wedding

With My Island Getaways
Posted at 10:24 AM, Mar 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-19 11:24:06-04

This week you have have seen us talking to Nancy Finn about the wonderful destination wedding locations. If you're still unsure about traveling, Nancy understands, and has flexible date options for you as well. That's why My Island Getaways has won so many accolades! Today, Nancy is back to explore her favorite destinations, and if you love them too, she explains how to book a worry free and flexible destination wedding.

Join Nancy for the Sandals and Beaches Webinar on Tuesday March 23 at 8:00 Pm CDT. Qualifying Rooms will receive a $250 Spa Credit!

RSVP to participate by emailing info@myislandgetaways.com or calling 262-781-1748. Also visit www.myislandgetaways.com to learn more.

