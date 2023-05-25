A World-Class Art Scene Nearby

Cynthya Porter from Visit Winona joins us today to tell us about the shockingly world-class arts scene located nearby in Winona, MI. Located in the southeastern corner of Minnoesota, cradled by the Mississippi River and 500-foot-tall bluffs laced with trails, this city is one of the Midwest's most beautiful destinations and a paradise for outdoor recreation. Cynthya will explain how Winona is "the Miami of Minnesota" as well as the deal behind their April Fool's Campaign. Right now, if you stop into the Winona Visitor Center and mention the show, you could get up to 50% OFF on one item. For more information, visit online at Visit Winona.