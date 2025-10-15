A Women Veterans Awards Recognizing Unsung Heroes

Patricia Clason joins us on The Morning Blend to chat about an upcoming event honoring women, both veteran and civilian, dedicated to supporting our veterans. This evening is a chance to meet each other and celebrate those who serve!

Enjoy hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, and great conversations! Our very own Tiffany Ogle will be the emcee for the evening. Hear inspiring stories and help acknowledge these dedicated women.

You can nominate someone by emailing warriorheart@starfishfound.org with the subject line: Nomination. The event is free, but reservations are requested.

The event is on November 6 at the Women's Club of Wisconsin from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm.

For more information and to register, visit Women Veterans Awards

