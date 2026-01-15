Get ready for a Wisconsin celebration of home and heart with Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s upcoming production of The Fisherman’s Daughters running January 9 – March 1, 2026, in the Stackner Cabaret. Written by Door County local Katie Dahl, this heartwarming Wisconsin musical is a testament to the power of sisterhood and self-discovery.

To purchase tickets to The Fisherman’s Daughters, go to Milwaukee Repertory Theater, call the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490, or visit in-person at 108 E Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.