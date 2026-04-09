A Weekend Packed with Shopping, Music and More Fun!

re:Craft and Relic are hosting its annual spring market on April 18-19 at the Milwaukee County Sport Complex located at 6000 W. Ryan Rd. Franklin, WI. This two day, ticketed, shopping event features 160+ artists, makers, vintage curators and pop up boutiques from around the Midwest. On top of shopping, the event will also have live music, hourly raffles, and food and drinks available.

Happy Hour = $1 Admission from 3pm-4pm both days, and best of all, Kids 12 & under are FREE!

Find event info and purchase tickets at www.recraftandrelic.com