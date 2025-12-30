A Warden Turned Author Becomes a Voice for Second Chances

Author Percy Pitzer joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss his latest book, “A Warden’s Path: From Tough to Smart on Crime,” and his experiences, which made him a national voice for second chances.

For decades, Percy oversaw prisons built on the “tough on crime” philosophy. But what he witnessed led him to a dramatic transformation. He began to challenge the system from within, advocating for smarter, more humane policies that reduce recidivism, support rehabilitation, and prepare people for reentry. Along the way, he helped pioneer second-chance hiring programs and co-founded a foundation that continues to impact lives today. It's a rare glimpse into the heart of a man who broke ranks with tradition to stand up for redemption over retribution.

He is Founder and President of the Pitzer Family Education Foundation (PFEF), which provides scholarships and financial aid to children of incarcerated individuals and supports parolees in vocational training. Over decades in corrections, he oversaw facilities built on “tough on crime,” then championed programs grounded in education, skills, and real reentry outcomes.

