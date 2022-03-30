A Visit to Bleu Sheep

Bleu Sheep started in 2021 when the owners, Catherine and Lilly, had a vision of creating a thoughtful and artistically crafted charcuterie for the Milwaukee market. Our philosophy is that our customers experience a pleased palette and an artful aesthetic.

Bleu Sheep’s menu can be described as elevated, elegant, and boutique. Each item added to our customer’s board is to provide an artful touch, a delicious bite, and a unique gathering experience

Tyler Mader of The Mader Menu visits with Catherine Lie and Lilly Mucilli as they show Tyler how they make these one of kind creations.

