Veterans Day is just 10 days away and today’s guest is here to talk about how his military service prepared him for running a junk removal business, Camo Crew. Turns out, Andy Weins has discovered that this important service has a lot in common with his experience in the military, and he’s here to explain why.

They have one upcoming e-waste drive: November 5th at First Weber Realtors in Menomonee Falls. Come and bring your unwanted electronics!