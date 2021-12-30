A True Bird Story

Join Molly Fay and Chuck Hagner for a fun chat! Chuck Hagner, author of American Birding Association Field Guide to Birds of Wisconsin talks about the upcoming 122nd Christmas Bird Count which will take place Dec. 14 through Jan. 5. Wisconsin has dozens of count circles around the state that viewers could join. Find one near you and learn how to join the count on the Audubon’s CBC webpage.

Christmas Bird Count

https://www.audubon.org/conservation/join-christmas-bird-count [audubon.org]

Snowy Owls have once again surged into Wisconsin. Get updates on the Snowy Owl page maintained by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Snowy Owl

https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/WildlifeHabitat/SnowyOwls.html [dnr.wisconsin.gov]