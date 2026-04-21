A Theater World Premiere, here in Milwaukee!

Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents the World Premiere of "George & Gracie: A Love Story" by Tami Workentin, from May 1 – June 14, 2026, in the Stackner Cabaret.

The play follows George Burns and Gracie Allen, on their journey from a struggling act in vaudeville to becoming the entertainment industries first power couple. Now, Milwaukee’s own powerhouse duo, Tami Workentin and James Pickering, bring their story to life in a heartfelt tribute filled with theatrical magic and showbiz charm.

To purchase tickets George & Gracie: A Love Story go to www.MilwaukeeRep.com, call the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or visit in-person at 108 E Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee