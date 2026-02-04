A Tasty Global Fusion Dining Experience

IVR Restaurant & Bar offers a unique global fusion dining experience featuring Mexican, Indian, Italian, American, and Chinese cuisines. Crafted with quality ingredients and modern techniques, every dish delivers bold yet approachable flavors. Along with handcrafted cocktails and curated spirits, IVR is an ideal destination for dining, celebrations, and special events, offering customized menus and attentive, full‑service hospitality.

IVR is located at 10950 West Good Hope Road in Milwaukee.