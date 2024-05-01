A Taste of Summer

With summer just around the corner, you may be dreaming of backyard barbecues and spending time in the sun. Nothing says summer quite like a plate full of grilled food, fresh fruit, and your favorite salads. How can you be sure that we are preparing, transporting, serving and storing your seasonal favorites in a safe way? We have the answers!

DeAnna Simerly, Environmental Health Supervisor with Waukesha County Department of Parks and Land Use joins us for some backyard fun. She will remind us about safely prepping and serving food for outdoor parties.

