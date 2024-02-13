Time to start planning activities for kids this summer. HAWS offers many different camps for kids. Today Molly and Tiffany will be quizzed about these fun camps. Haws Director of Education, Heather Thomack joins us with more information. Registrationis now open, so if your kids love animals, think about HAWS as part of their summer activities.
A Summer Camp For Kids Who Love Animals
Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS)
Posted at 10:52 AM, Feb 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-13 11:52:08-05
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.