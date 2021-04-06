A Spring Pop-Up Sale for Parents with HUGE Discounts!

It's safe to say that kids can be expensive. It seems like right after you buy them that cute new outfit or the latest toy, they've grown out of it! But what if you could get clothing, shoes, baby equipment, books and much more for 50-90% off of retail?! Enter Just Between Friends! Joining us to discuss their spring pop-up sale are Melinda Herbert and Melissa Monsoor from Just Between Friends of Milwaukee County.

The Just Between Friends of Milwaukee County Spring Pop-Up Sale is happening at The Wisconsin Center this weekend:



Thursday, April 8 from 10am to 7pm

Friday, April 9 from 10am to 5pm

Saturday, April 10 from 8am to 5pm -- Saturday only: items with a star on the tag are half price!!

For more information on this can't-miss shopping event, visit MilwaukeeCounty.JBFsale.com.