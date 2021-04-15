Watch
A Special Fettuccine

with Thunder Bay Grille
Posted at 9:51 AM, Apr 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-15 10:51:11-04

Chef Michael Agnello is back from Thunder Bay Grille to show off some new menu items. He is elevating fettuccine today. How does it sound with chicken, bacon and brussels sprouts? Delicious. Be sure to make a reservation or check out their outdoor patio.
(262) 523-4244
You can order online or visit their website to check out the new menu items.

