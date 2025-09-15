A Short Film of Medical Mishap Screens at Film Festival

Writer/Director Kristin Catalano and animator Andrew Megow join us on The Morning Blend to discuss their short film Malignant Practice.

Malignant Practice is a 34-minute animated short film based on the medical misfortune of

a young woman whose breast cancer was missed by a doctor and a mammogram. This is a Milwaukee-made, deeply personal yet true story. The film emphasizes the flaws within our healthcare system and the importance of being one's own healthcare advocate. The film will be shown at the Dialogues Documentary Festival, with a discussion panel following the screening.

MALIGNANT PRACTICE Screening & Discussion:

Sunday, September 21 at 2:30 PM

Milwaukee's Oriental Theater

Tickets can be found at Milwaukee Film Historic Cinemas

For more information, visit Malignant Practice - Kristin Catalano