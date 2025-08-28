A School Blending Skills and Fine Arts: Janus Liberal Arts High School

Rhonda Ronsman, Board Vice President, and Administrators & Instructors Kayla Ramos, Patrick Burton, join us on The Morning Blend to discuss how this new school is setting itself apart, and enrollment information.

Its newest initiative, Janus Liberal Arts High School, provides an academic program that opens doors for high school students by equipping them with the skills, knowledge, and specific resources they need to gain entrance into college, vocational training, a job, or a career.

JCPAA offers tuition payment plans, as well as monthly payment plan options.

To enroll for JLA and JCPA, you can contact their office: 414-763-9061. You can also visit their office at:

JCPAA, Inc.

Plankington Building

161 West Wisconsin Avenue

Lower Level

Suite 0008

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Or Register online at: Janus Liberal Arts High School, and JCPAA’s After School, High School Credit Recovery, and Community Programming

