A Rock and Roll Camp for Women

Ladies Rock Camp is the adult program of non-profit Girls Rock MKE, which started as an offshoot of our similar youth program, Girls Rock Camp. This is the 11th year of camp. They are a music camp for gender-minority adults with any or no musical experience. At camp,they help them form a band with their fellow campers, teach them how to play an instrument (guitar, bass, drums, vocals, or keyboard), they write an original song with that band, and then perform that song LIVE at a showcase, all in three days!

The next major Girls Rock MKE fundraiser: The Dinner Party: Sound to Table on 2/12 at Honeypie Cafe - only a few tickets still left! https://givebutter.com/Coz5uC

To Learn more about the camp March 27-29 at Mount Mary University visit LadiesRockMKE.org