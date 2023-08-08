A Resort the Whole Family Will Enjoy

Meet Mallory Ervin. Lifestyle expert, author, podcast host and mom! She loves taking her family to Kalahari Resorts & Conventions. It's just about a 2 hour drive from Milwaukee in the Wisconsin Dells. Kalahari Resorts is home to America’s largest indoor water parks and summer is the perfect time to enjoy both the indoor and outdoor pools and slides. Simply park and stay in one of the fully appointed rooms or suites to enjoy the water park and other resort amenities; admission to the water park is included for all registered guests. Kalahari’s water parks offer a variety of activities for guests of all ages to enjoy. You can play in the waves at the giant wave pool, relax in the lazy river, slide down one of the many thrilling water slides and so much more. They also have a great kids areas with slides, waterfalls, and a zero-entry pool, sized just for them. Book your vacation today by going to the website at Kalahari Resorts.com.

