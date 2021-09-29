A Refreshing Salad to Make at Home!

With the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us have spent extra time cooking at home. If you’re looking for new recipes, that are simple and healthy, you’re in luck! Erika Schlick is the author of Wandering Palate, a collection of 28 days of travel inspired healthy Paleo meals that help keep her in remission from Lyme disease and multiple autoimmune conditions. Erika joins us from her home in Los Angeles to show us her delicious Watermelon Cucumber Mint Salad recipe!

You can purchase Wandering Palate on Amazon or Erika’s website. For more on Erika’s journey, you can visit thetrailtohealth.com or visit her Instagram.