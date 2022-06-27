Watch Now
A Podcast That's Creepy with Comedy!

SinisterHood
Posted at 11:28 AM, Jun 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-27 12:28:57-04

Sinisterhood brings their hit comedy podcast to the stage during their “Keeping It Creepy” tour! Christie Wallace and Heather McKinney know the local topic, in Milwaukee’s case, the haunted history of the Pfister Hotel, and the duo will bring you well-researched facts, but the comedy is all improvised!

Sinisterhood has been downloaded over 22 million times across the globe. They have been featured in Marie Claire, Vulture, Women’s Health, and AV Club and were named Best Podcast 2020 by the Dallas Observer. They are a staple on the Top 100 Comedy Charts across Apple, Stitcher, and Spotify.

The live show is Friday 7/1 at The Back Room @ Colectivo at 8:00PM
Tickets can be purchased HERE.

