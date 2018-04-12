A Plastic Surgeon Changing Lives in Africa

There is a stigma attached to the field of plastic surgery that sees it as a vain or superficial process. But today we are chatting with a Board Certified Plastic Surgeon on how he is using his skills to change lives around the world. Dr. Todd Van Ye from the Center for Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery joins us to discuss his important mission work in Africa.

