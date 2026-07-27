A Pie Recipe with A Slice of Adventure

Who says you have to choose just one favorite fruit? Culinary expert Kristina Vänni is showing us how to create a fun, customizable "Choose Your Own Adventure Pie" that's perfect for summer entertaining.

This easy dessert starts with a simple pressed, cookie-like crust, no rolling pin required. Then comes the fun part. Top it with blueberries, raspberries, peaches, currants, apples, or any combination of seasonal fruit you love. You can even divide a single 9x13 pan into multiple sections, creating several delicious flavors in one pie so everyone gets their favorite slice.

During the segment, Kristina will demonstrate the pie step by step and invite the hosts to build their own custom fruit combinations using a colorful assortment of fresh summer fruit.

Viewers can find the complete recipe on Kristina's Substack and follow @KristinaVanni on Instagram for even more seasonal recipes and entertaining inspiration or visit https://kristinavanni.substack.com/