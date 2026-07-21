A Peaceful Escape Along the Wisconsin River

Looking for a peaceful way to experience the beauty of Wisconsin Dells? The Scenic Riverwalk at Chula Vista Resort offers a relaxing escape along the Wisconsin River. The paved quarter mile trail winds through towering Norway pines and features scenic overlooks, benches, and game tables where visitors can slow down and enjoy the natural surroundings.

The Riverwalk is free to explore and connects to the broader Wisconsin Dells Riverwalk system, making it a great stop for guests and day visitors alike. Whether you're taking a morning stroll, enjoying the river views, or simply looking to unwind, Chula Vista's Scenic Riverwalk offers a quiet retreat just steps from the resort's many attractions.

For more visit: https://www.chulavistaresort.com/things-to-do/scenic-riverwalk