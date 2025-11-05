A Northwoods Supper Club Holiday Whodunnit!

Coming to Milwaukee’s Broadway Theatre Center November 14 - December 7, Heidi Armbruster’s MURDER GIRL stirs up a darkly funny, small-town mystery where family secrets refuse to stay buried. Featuring a stellar Wisconsin cast, this Milwaukee premiere invites audiences to Marty’s Supper Club, where holiday cheer mixes with intrigue, and every Old Fashioned comes with a twist. Cozy up for a homegrown story of survival and scandal in this must-see Northwoods whodunnit!

Grab your tickets at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre before it sells out!