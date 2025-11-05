Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

A Northwoods Supper Club Holiday Whodunnit!

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
A Northwoods Supper Club Holiday Whodunnit
Posted

Coming to Milwaukee’s Broadway Theatre Center November 14 - December 7, Heidi Armbruster’s MURDER GIRL stirs up a darkly funny, small-town mystery where family secrets refuse to stay buried. Featuring a stellar Wisconsin cast, this Milwaukee premiere invites audiences to Marty’s Supper Club, where holiday cheer mixes with intrigue, and every Old Fashioned comes with a twist. Cozy up for a homegrown story of survival and scandal in this must-see Northwoods whodunnit!

Grab your tickets at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre before it sells out!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.