A Non-Invasive Solution For Hair Loss

Hair thinning is one of the toughest cosmetic concerns to treat. Hair restoration is something that Wisconsin Vein Center and Medispa has been addressing for several years, but have never been fully satisfied with results.

Wisconsin Vein Center and Medispa has offered various methods of minimally-invasive treatments that touted promising results over several years. All of them worked to some degree, but not enough to really improve hair thickness to satisfy the majority of patients.

Today, Dr. Deborah Manjoney is excited to talk about a new non-invasive treatment that is showing great results. She was here back in January to talk about a trial run and now she has the results.

In February, her team began treating people with thinning hair or recent baldness using De|rive, plant-based stem cell signaling factors. This was their own initial test group to see if the system really worked.

De|rive is delivered in a totally non-invasive and painless fashion, using ultrasound to increase absorption of the treatment product. The scalp is first cleansed and hydrated using the Aquafirm X facial device, then the product is applied and infused using “sonophoresis” to help push the product deeply into the scalp. The process takes about 40 minutes for most people. Then take-home products are used twice a day to amplify results. 4 treatments are required, the first three monthly, then another at 6 months from the start.

For this study, they only allowed patients who had hair loss in the area treated within the last 5 years. People who were not medically stable, or who were actively using Minoxidil (Rogaine) were excluded. All patients were encouraged to use a daily hair vitamin, Nutrafol.

They have some patients that have now had a third treatment, and I will show some before and after photos. I won’t keep you in suspense any longer!

