A New Treatment Device for Depression Debuts in Wisconsin

Alana Sullivan joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss a mental health treatment available in New Berlin.

The device is called EXOMIND and it’s designed to treat depression, anxiety, PTSD, mental fog, and more. The device is cleared by the FDA for treatments. Epic MedSpa in New Berlin offers multiple treatments to meet your total health and wellness needs. With red light therapy, oxygen sauna, acupuncture, and EXOMIND, the tailored treatments ensure clients feel and look better.

Present military, veterans, and first responders can receive an EXOMIND treatment 50% through the end of the year.

The EXOMIND Launch Day and 9/11 Tribute:

Thursday, September 11th

10:30 a.m.- 6 p.m. by appointment

Epic MedSpa

14999 Beloit Rd., New Berlin, WI 53151