A New Tool for Managing Business Credit

Many small business owners face challenges when it comes to understanding and managing business credit, but a new tool from Chase for Business is designed to help make the process easier.

In this segment, Jameson Troutman, Head of Product for Chase for Business, shares what small business owners should know about business credit, why it matters, and how Chase Business Credit Journey can help owners better understand their credit profile as they grow.

Learn more at chase.com/business/creditjourney.