A New Television Pilot from a Milwaukee Native!

We’ve all been spending more time at home over the past year, looking for some new television series to binge-watch! Milwaukee native Michele Palermo has recently written, directed and independently financed and produced a new television pilot that you can add to your must-watch list. Middle of Nowhere has been making the rounds on the TV Festival circuit, winning several top awards. Michele joins us today to discuss the show’s plot, independent film festivals and more!

You can learn more about the TV pilot at middleofnowhere.tv.