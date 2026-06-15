A New Song, A Big Summerfest Debut

Milwaukee musician and teacher Dan Kolesari is bringing his signature sound to The Morning Blend with a live performance of his new single, Get Right. Inspired by personal experiences and a message of growth and perseverance, the song is now available on all major streaming platforms.

Dan is also preparing for a milestone performance, his first appearance at Summerfest, where he'll take the stage with Pat Dermody, Ethan Dermody, and Tony Vento on Saturday, June 20.

Don't miss this talented local artist on the rise, and be sure to stream Get Right and catch him live at Summerfest!