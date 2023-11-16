A New Restaurant Preps For a Grand Opening With The Help of A Legal Partner

Many different kinds of companies need help from lawyers, and The Lunchbox Deli was one that reached out to McLario Law Firm to get started— now, they're having their grand opening! Chrissy Shepard is the owner of the Lunch Box Deli she wants to share that on Saturday, November 18, The Lunchbox Deli will be serving their delicious menu for the first time.

They are located at N88W16683 Main St Menomonee Falls, WI 53051.

This small business specializes in meats, cheeses, salads, sandwiches, breakfast sandwiches, and other prepared foods. All the food is made to order and much of it is locally sourced!

McLario and The Lunchbox Deli support local businesses and encourage you to do the same! Visit both mclario.com and thelunchbox for more information.

Mclario will take your questions here: https://www.tmj4.com/news-legally-speaking